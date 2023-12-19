In recent months we have seen two attempts to bring iMessage to Android. Both have been successful in the beginning and a failure shortly after, although for very different reasons. The first was Nothing, which teamed up with Sunbird to launch iMessage integration on its phones using a highly debatable method. It was quickly canceled. The other was Beeper, a monthly subscription app that was soon blocked by Apple. Then it came back to life in the testing phase and became free.

Now, US lawmakers They have this blockade between eyebrows because it is a potentially anti-competitive approachand they have already asked the Department of Justice (equivalent to our Ministry of Justice) for an investigation.

Bipartisan legislators keep an eye on these blockades

iMessage is a residual use service in Spain. Unlike in the United States, where SMS were traditionally unlimited in any telephone contract, here we came from seeing SMS as an obscenely expensive service that we had to flee from as soon as a better alternative appeared, which was WhatsApp.

This explains how the United States maintained SMS inertia… and the reason why iMessage is so successful there: because it integrates into the application that is already used, improving its capabilities.

This has caused some companies to strive to find a way to circumvent the exclusivity of this service, which can only be used from Apple devices. And Apple has always been blunt, maintaining this exclusivity at the cost of nullifying third-party efforts to access iMessage. Although it is true that the case of Sunbird and Nothing was based on recklessness at the level of security and privacy.

Senator Elizabeth Warren already warned of this behavior on the part of Apple, explaining that “big technology executives are protecting their income by crushing their competitors” in reference to this case, commenting that if “green bubbles” (SMS) are less secure [que los mensajes de iMessage]why Apple was going to block third parties that allow Android users to use iMessage.

Now four more senators have signed a letter in which they ask for an investigation into this “anti-competitive” behavior against the Beeper Mini application, which was the one that brought iMessage to Android a few weeks ago using reverse engineering. The fact that they are bipartisan legislators reinforces the message, as Eric Migicovsky has highlightedCEO of Beeper who you may remember for being the founder of Pebble.

To add epicness to the matter, the programmer who successfully reverse engineered iMessage to integrate it into Beeper is James Gill, a 16-year-old student. Now it remains to be seen if Apple achieves the same epic to avoid this regulatory threat, since it already announced last month that it will integrate RCS into iMessage, possibly the fastest and least painful way to avoid a greater evil for its interests: that the regulators end up forcing iMessage to be brought to Android.

Something, by the way, that Google has already asked the European Union.

