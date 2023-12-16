loading…

Yahya Sinwar is also wanted by the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's days are “only numbered.” This was revealed by a senior official in the Joe Biden administration. He promised to ensure justice is served.

“I think it's safe to say that his days are numbered… He has American blood on his hands; 38 Americans were killed on October 7, and he still holds a number of Americans hostage,” the official told reporters during a phone call to discuss National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's trip to Israel and Palestine.

For the latest breaking news, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

“So, no matter how long it takes, justice will be served,” said the official, who declined to be named, as reported by Al Arabiya.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously committed to killing Sinwar and destroying Hamas and its key leaders.

Sinwar and a handful of other Hamas officials planned the October 7 attack on Israel, killing more than 1,000 people and taking hundreds more hostage. This was one of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever faced.

However, the Israeli military campaign that followed drew widespread criticism from the international community. The US has been a staunch defender of Israel's right to respond to and eliminate Hamas and its control of Gaza; However, the number of civilian casualties has frustrated Washington in recent weeks.

Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide in the White House, visited Israel on Thursday, meeting with the country's top leaders. He held two meetings with Netanyahu, one before the War Cabinet meeting and one after.

The second meeting discussed expectations “as we move through the coming weeks or towards the end of the year and into early January,” the senior administration official said.