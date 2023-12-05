loading…

The US invites Indonesia’s neighbors; Australia, to test hypersonic missiles in 2024. Photo/DARPA

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) invites Indonesia’s neighbors; Australia, to test it hypersonic missile in 2024.

This was conveyed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu.

“We are in the process of working very closely with them (Australian Department of Defense) to find out (to) who we will integrate some of our (hypersonic missile) experiments in Australia,” said Shyu, as quoted by Defense News, Tuesday (5/12 /2023).

He added that the two countries have intensified their partnership in hypersonic technology over the past year and its testing will take place next year.

Hypersonic is a type of vehicle that can move and maneuver at speeds of Mach 5 or more.

The technology is being developed as part of the second phase of cooperation in the AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The second phase of collaboration includes quantum computing, autonomy, and electronic warfare research.

News of the experiment came after, in March, the US military admitted that a hypersonic weapons test had failed.

The countries announced a new trilateral defense partnership, AUKUS, in September 2021.

The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defense pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Australian Navy, prompting the Australian government to cancel an estimated $66 billion partnership in a diesel-electric submarine contract with France’s Naval Group.

Under AUKUS, the United States plans to sell between three and five Virginia-class submarines to Australia as an interim capability in the early 2030s.

