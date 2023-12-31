For years, China has been investing heavily in espionage operations, recruiting and training new spies and above all developing advanced technologies with the aim of making the collection of information on some foreign countries more effective. The issue is becoming particularly worrying for the United States, which views China as a threat to its power but fails to build an effective network of informants within the country. This is also why the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the main US intelligence agency dealing with foreign affairs, is significantly increasing the budget for operations relating to China and instead reducing the resources dedicated to other countries, especially in the Middle East .

China is now considered one of the most important and influential states in the world, and has a relationship of rivalry and competition with the United States. It is governed by an authoritarian and very non-transparent regime, and gathering information on the government's intentions is proving to be very complicated. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal recently spoke with several U.S. intelligence officials to understand where the CIA's efforts stand in countering the growing power of its Chinese counterpart.

Until the beginning of the 2000s, the United States could count on an extensive network of spies in China, recruited by taking advantage of the corruption that was rampant at the highest levels of the Communist Party, which governs the country in a dictatorial manner. However, the US spy network in China was almost completely dismantled between 2010 and 2012, the year in which the current Chinese president Xi Jinping became party secretary.

It is not entirely clear how the US spies were discovered, but within a few years many of them were killed or arrested, in what is considered one of the worst American intelligence failures in decades. The loss of the agents greatly weakened the United States' ability to infiltrate the country and learn about the government's plans, and even today it is difficult for the CIA and other intelligence agencies to recruit agents in China.

Xi Jinping became president in 2013 and quickly consolidated his power. The country's authoritarian turn had been predicted by the CIA, but for years Barack Obama's administration, in office between 2009 and 2016, ignored the warnings, preferring to focus on other problematic situations, especially in the Middle East. It was in fact the period of the so-called “war on terror” that began after the attacks of September 11, 2001, during which the United States focused mainly on preventing and combating terrorism and partly neglected the more traditional espionage, that of other villages.

Meanwhile, China enormously expanded its intelligence activities, focusing above all on technology.

The country has long been investing in the development of artificial intelligence systems and algorithms for data-based surveillance, but also in the use of biotechnology and the production of microchips, fundamental components in all electronic systems. The New York Times, for example, wrote that during the Covid-19 pandemic some members of Chinese intelligence asked to improve the facial recognition system installed in the cameras in the embassy district of Beijing: they wanted to track diplomats and foreign officials to know their movements and habits and identify any threats.

The Chinese Ministry for State Security is responsible for developing new espionage technologies and recruiting new spies, which also deals with Chinese intelligence activities abroad. It was founded in 1983 but has only become very influential in recent years. Since 2022 it has been led by Chen Yixin, very close to President Xi Jinping: in September Yixin said that he intended to bring China to “technological self-sufficiency”, that is, to independently develop and possess technologies that in his opinion are still “under the control of others States”.

For this reason, Chinese intelligence is particularly interested in the knowledge and discoveries made in the United States in the technological and scientific fields. For some time, the issue has also been at the center of a trade war with which the two countries continue to limit the export of materials and technologies considered strategic, so as not to provide knowledge or tools that the other side could take advantage of.

In the last three years, the development of Chinese intelligence has become a no longer negligible threat for the United States, which has therefore begun to deal with the issue in a much more systematic way. In 2020, Democratic President Joe Biden appointed William Burns as head of the CIA and it was immediately clear that an important part of his mandate would revolve around China. In 2021, Burns inaugurated the China Mission Center, a CIA unit dedicated to China and its intelligence technological advances.

China is “at the top of the CIA's to-do list,” Burns told the Wall Street Journal. In recent years the Agency has doubled the budget dedicated to the country, removing funds from other objectives, and is also investing heavily in hiring people who speak Chinese.

To improve its operations in China, the CIA has had to partially change the way it works. Traditionally, the Agency is responsible for collecting information on very specific and detailed objectives, for example on the military means or plans of foreign countries, and is not used to studying less concrete and continually changing topics such as artificial intelligence or information technology , which China is focusing on instead. “We have counted tanks and studied (other countries') missile capabilities longer than we have focused on semiconductors, algorithms or biotechnology,” said David Cohen, deputy director of the CIA.

Precisely the use of advanced technologies has therefore made the competition between US and Chinese intelligence different, and more complex, than that existing between the United States and Russia. The United States recently demonstrated that it had reliable sources and information on Russia's plans: it knew in advance some of President Vladimir Putin's moves related to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and was at least partially informed about the Russian-led uprising by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, in late June.

In China, however, US intelligence has not yet managed to rebuild an effective network of informants. In February, Director Burns admitted that the information the CIA has on China's plans and intentions is less in-depth than that on Russia: “We're working on it,” he said.