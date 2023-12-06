loading…

Palestinians throw stones at Israeli settlers and soldiers in Huwara, Nablus, West Bank, October 13, 2022. Photo/AP

WEST BANK – The United States (US) imposed visa restrictions for those involved in the oppression of Palestinians in the West Bank.

The US Department of State (Deplu) explained this in a statement on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Washington advised Israel to “do more” to protect Palestinians in the region and punish anyone involved in violent attacks on civilians or undue restrictions on their access to basic facilities,” the State Department statement said.

Although the previous US administration under Donald Trump took a softer stance on the issue, the US State Department under President Joe Biden criticized Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank.

In 2021, Washington said it “strongly opposes” the practice and, in May 2023, added it was “deeply troubled” by the spread of “illegal” residential activity. However, until now, the US has not taken concrete action regarding this problem.

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced it would implement a new visa restriction policy “targeting individuals believed to be involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank.” “Immediate family members of these individuals may also have been impacted by these actions,” the State Department said.

“The Israeli government needs to do more to hold accountable the extremist settlers who have carried out violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He added his agency was engaging with the Israeli leadership “to make clear that Israel must take additional measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks.”

“Washington is also working with the Palestinian Authority to do more to curb Palestinian attacks on Israel,” the statement said, adding violence in the region was detrimental to both sides.