The US admits assisting Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets with special capabilities in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) claims to help stealth fighter jet F-35 Israel with “special capabilities” in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

According to the Pentagon, the “special capabilities” take the form of special computer files containing detailed information about enemy threats to assist Israel's fleet of F-35 fighter jets.

“Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the US turned over the F-35 mission data files to Israel within weeks, weeks and a half,” Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said at a hearing with the Armed Forces Air and Ground Forces Tactical Subcommittee (HASC). DPR on Tuesday, as reported by Defense One, Thursday (14/12/2023).

The mission data file is essentially the jet's brain, an extensive data system with information about enemy threats.

“The Israeli F-35 fleet has performed absolutely outstandingly in the fight against Hamas,” F-35 Program Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt said at the hearing, noting the aircraft's high level of mission capability in the Middle East — something that is truly extraordinary. commonly encountered by Pentagon F-35 operators.

“We've added several capabilities to that aircraft in a very short period of time and our team is doing everything we can to continue to develop capabilities there,” Schmidt said.

As Pentagon officials tout the F-35's superiority during the war, the death toll in Gaza has reached more than 18,000 since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza-based health ministry, an agency in the Hamas-controlled territory.

While not much is known about how Israel actually used the F-35 in the war in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had used one of the fighters to shoot down a cruise missile.

“The F-35 Joint Program Office has moved very quickly to support our closest partner and ally in the Middle East, Israel. “They are doing this by accelerating the F-35's weapons capabilities and increasing spare parts supply levels in their fight against Hamas,” said HASC Subcommittee chairman Rob Wittman.