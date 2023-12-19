loading…

The US forms a coalition of 10 countries to counter Yemen's Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Only one Arab country joined the coalition, namely Bahrain. Photo/REUTERS

DUBAI – United States of America (US) announced a coalition of 10 countries to quell missile and drone attacks Hothi Yaman against ships transiting the Red Sea. Of the 10 countries, only one Arab country joined, namely Bahrain.

“Countries seeking to uphold the basic principle of freedom of navigation must unite to address the challenges posed by these non-state actors,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement on Monday, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (19/12/2023 ).

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group has stepped up attacks on tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, endangering transit routes that carry up to 12 percent of global trade.

The 10-nation coalition, which Austin called a “multinational security initiative,” will operate with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthening regional security and prosperity.

The 10-country coalition includes the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

The Houthi group said earlier that it had attacked two ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea as a show of solidarity with Gaza.

Since the Houthis took action, more companies have stopped transit through the problematic but important waterway.

The attacks on Norway's Swan Atlantic and another vessel identified by the Houthis as the MSC Clara are the latest in a series of maritime incidents disrupting global trade in an effort to pressure Israel over its war against Hamas.

In a statement, the Yemeni rebel group said it had carried out a military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity using Navy drones.

They vowed to continue preventing all ships bound for Israeli ports from sailing in the Arabian and Red Seas until more food and medicine are allowed into Gaza.