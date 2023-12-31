loading…

The US protects the Red Sea from piracy by the Houthi group. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States Navy (US) destroyed a small Houthi boat that was trying to hijack a container ship in the Red Sea.

Four ships from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen opened fire on the Maersk Hangzhou and came within a few meters of the ship.

Helicopters from nearby US warships responded to a distress call and after being fired upon, sank three of them “in self-defense”.

The Houthi group members were killed and the fourth boat fled the area.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group claims its attacks on vital shipping lanes are targeting ships linked to Israel, in response to the war in Gaza.

“The commercial vessel attacked, the Maersk Hangzhou, is registered in Singapore and operated and owned by a Danish company,” said US Central Command (Centcom).

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said it had stopped shipping through the Red Sea for 48 hours.

The four Houthi vessels attacked at around 06:30 Yemeni time with mounted guns and light weapons, coming within 20m of the container ship, which the crew “tried to board.” The crew issued a distress call and the security team returned fire, the statement said.

Helicopters from the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower and the nearby destroyer USS Gravely responded to a call for help and were shot at while “in the process of issuing verbal calls to small ships”.