loading…

US F-16 fighter jet crashes into the sea during training in South Korea. Photo/NDTV

SEOUL – A jet fighter F-16 The United States (US) fell into the sea during training in South Korea (South Korea) on Monday (11/12/2023).

The pilot was rescued after making an emergency escape.

“The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul,” wrote Yonhap news agency, referring to waters in the Yellow Sea. “The pilot ejected from the jet and was rescued.”

South Korea’s Defense Ministry declined to comment.

United States forces in South Korea could not be reached to confirm reports of the crash.

In May, a US F-16 fighter jet crashed while conducting routine training exercises in an agricultural area south of Seoul. The pilot managed to eject safely and the accident did not cause any other casualties.

Washington is Seoul’s main security ally and has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to help protect the country from nuclear-armed North Korea.

In neighboring Japan, the US military announced last week that it was grounding its fleet of tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey aircraft following a deadly crash that killed eight US airmen.

(but)