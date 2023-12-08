loading…

The US embassy in Iraq was the target of a rocket attack. Photo/Illustration

BAGHDAD – Embassy United States of America (AS) in Baghdad, Irak was the target of a rocket attack. An explosion was heard around the heavily guarded Green Zone, where the diplomatic complex is located, on Friday (8/12/2023) morning.

US troops and installations across the region came under attack as Washington continues to support Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The news agency, citing unnamed US and Iraqi military officials, reported that rockets landed on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings at dawn.

An Iraqi security official said that 14 Katyusha rockets were fired, and some hit near one of the embassy gates, but other rockets fell into the nearby Tigris river. The official said the rocket attack caused material damage but no casualties.

Alarm sirens calling for people to “duck and cover” were activated. According to a social media video verified by Al Jazeera’s verification unit, Sanad, the rocket was seen landing near the US embassy.

In one video, sirens can be heard amid a series of explosions near the building. Another image shows Baghdad’s diplomatic zone area with explosions heard in the background.

A US embassy statement confirmed that “two rocket volleys” were fired at the compound at 04:15 local time on Friday.

“Indications are that the attack was initiated by Iran-aligned militias,” a spokesman said.

“We once again call on the Iraqi government… to do everything in its power to protect the personnel and facilities of diplomatic and coalition partners,” he added.