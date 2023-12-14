loading…

The US House of Representatives opens a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – House of Representatives (DPR) United States of America (The Republican-controlled US) on Wednesday decided to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The American parliament wants to oust Biden over the controversial international deal scandal carried out by his son, Hunter Biden.

President Biden slammed the House effort as what he called “baseless.”

The Republican Party has not provided evidence of corruption by President Biden as a reference for the impeachment inquiry.

While the House wants to impeach Biden, the Democratic-led Senate is unlikely to convict the American leader even if the investigation leads to an actual impeachment trial.

Regardless, the procedure guarantees Republicans a new and important platform to attack Biden as he campaigns for re-election in 2024 — and to divert attention from the federal criminal trial facing his challenger, Donald Trump.

The 221 to 212 vote was carried out along strict party lines, with every Republican voting in favor of it and every Democrat voting against it.

Conservatives are accusing President Biden's troubled son, Hunter, of “influence trading”—effectively trading on the family name in a pay-to-play scheme during his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

The charges against Hunter Biden refer to incidents that occurred before his father became president, and the White House has stressed that no wrongdoing was done.