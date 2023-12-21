loading…

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, claiming success in preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spreading. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – United States (US) Minister of Defense (Menhan) Lloyd Austin visited aircraft carrier nuclear-powered USS Gerald R Ford in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

He claimed that the presence of this ship was successful in preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to other fronts in the Middle East.

The USS Gerald R Ford, an aircraft carrier like a small floating city with a crew of more than 4,000 and eight squadrons of aircraft, became a powerful symbol of American resolve by rushing closer to Israel after being attacked by Hamas on October 7.

Austin has extended the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford three times, in the hope that its presence will make Iran and its allied groups, especially Lebanon's Hezbollah, think twice before joining the war against Israel.

“The aircraft carrier and its crew made history. Sometimes our greatest accomplishments are the bad things we stop from happening. “And at a time of great tension in this region, you all have been key to preventing a wider regional conflict,” said Austin, speaking to the ship's crew, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (21/12/2023).

How much longer the USS Gerald R Ford will remain in the eastern Mediterranean is unclear, as is whether the carrier will depart for its home port in Virginia before Israel shifts from high-intensity fighting in Gaza to another, more limited phase of the war to dismantle Hamas.

Austin discussed transition planning with Israeli leaders on Monday in Tel Aviv, as international protests mounted over the high death toll of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

When Israel will begin the transition remains unclear, and Austin told reporters in Israel that he was not there to dictate a deadline to America's close ally.

Until regional tensions subside, Austin should consider what more the U.S. and its partners can do to deter Iran's allies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen—all of whom are seeking to inflict damage on Israel and Washington over the Gaza conflict.

In Iraq and Syria, US forces have experienced drone and rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias.