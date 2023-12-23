loading…

The F-35A fighter jet is in Switzerland. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States Air Force (USAF) and Lockheed Martin are attempting to combine two damaged F-35 Joint Strike Fighters into one flyable aircraft in a project dubbed “Franken-bird.”

Both planes were damaged in separate incidents. One of the aircraft with tail number AF-211 suffered irreparable damage to its nose after its front landing gear failed.

The other aircraft, tail number AF-27, was damaged by a major engine fire but its nose was recovered.

The Pentagon's F-35 Joint Procurement Office (JPO) said the office continues to look for new parts, but this would be their first attempt at making a new aircraft from parts from two damaged planes.

“This project will not only return combat assets to fighter aircraft, but also open the door to repairing accident aircraft in the future using the tools, equipment, techniques and knowledge that have been developed,” said Dan Santos, JPO aircraft heavy maintenance manager. .

The hope is that Franken-bird will be completed in March 2025.

“The F-35 program is still relatively young compared to all legacy airframes,” said Dave Myers, lead engineer on the JPO support team.

“We did this for the first time, and organizationally for the future, we created a process that we can continue,” he explained.

Scott Taylor, lead mechanical engineer on the Franken-bird project for Lockheed Martin, said the procedures and tools developed can be used in normal maintenance operations.