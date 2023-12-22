loading…

There are the five weakest members of the 10 US-led coalition that will fight Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The United States (US)-led coalition to counter attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on commercial ships in the Red Sea has been formed.

The coalition consists of 10 countries, although the Pentagon on Friday (22/12/2023) claimed that more than 20 other countries had joined. The Pentagon did not specify the latest 20 countries to join, allegedly because of political sensitivities related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The initial 10 countries that formed the coalition were the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Of these 10 countries, there are several countries whose military strength is less prominent.

5 Weakest Members of the US-Leaded Coalition Against Yemen's Houthis

1. Canada

Canada actually has military strength that cannot be underestimated. However, they are still on the list because the comparison is between countries such as the United States and England.

In the 2023 Global Fire Power (GFP) ranking, Canada is in 27th position out of 145 countries on the list. With a defense budget of USD 36.3 billion, they have around 70,000 active troops.

In terms of weapons, they are also equipped with various sophisticated combat equipment. For example, in the land sector, Canada has 82 tanks and 31,852 armored vehicles.

2. Norway

Next is Norway. Like Canada, they are also members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).