WASHINGTON – Government United States of America (US) claims the fate of operational leaders Hamas Yahya Sinwar only has the days to count.

The claim was made by a senior official in President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday, in which he promised that America would ensure justice is served.

“I think it's safe to say that his days are numbered,” the senior Biden administration official told reporters during a call to discuss National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's trip to Israel and Palestine.

“He has American blood on his hands; 38 Americans were killed on October 7, and he still holds a number of Americans hostage,” continued the senior US official who declined to be named, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (15/12/2023).

“So, no matter how long it takes, justice will be served,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously committed to kill Yahya Sinwar and destroy Hamas and its main leaders.

Sinwar and a handful of other Hamas officials planned the October 7 attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking hundreds more hostage. This was one of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever experienced.

However, Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza drew widespread criticism from the international community.

The US has been a staunch defender of Israel's right to respond to and eliminate Hamas and its control of Gaza. However, the number of civilian casualties has frustrated Washington in recent weeks.

Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide in the White House, visited Israel on Thursday, meeting with the country's top leaders. He held two meetings with Netanyahu, one before the War Cabinet meeting and one after.