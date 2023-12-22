loading…

The United States claims more than 20 countries are joining the coalition against Yemen's Houthis. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon claims more than 20 countries have agreed to join the new leadership coalition United States of America (US) to counter group attacks Hothi Yaman against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

However, the Pentagon did not specify these countries, including the eight newest countries claimed to have signed up to join the coalition.

This is a sign of political sensitivity in the coalition's operations as regional tensions increase due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“There are currently more than 20 countries signed up to participate,” said Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder, noting the joint declaration by Greece and Australia.

“We will allow other countries, let them discuss their participation,” said Ryder, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (22/12/2023).

On Monday, the US announced the formation of a coalition of 10 countries that will counter Yemen's Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The 10-country coalition includes the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

The coalition launched Operation Prosperity Guardian two days ago, and America later said more than a dozen countries had agreed to participate in the effort involving joint patrols in Red Sea waters near Yemen.

“Each country will contribute what they can,” Ryder said, calling it a “coalition of the willing.”

“In some cases, that includes ships. In other cases, this may include staff or other types of support,” he continued in a press conference.