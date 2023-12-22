loading…

UN Security Council meeting in New York, USA. Photo/Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NEW YORK – The United States (US) continues to oppose the UN Security Council resolution regarding Gaza. The reason is that this resolution will provide a legal basis for actions that world countries might take against Israel.

A journalist told Sputnik that the resolution could provide a legal basis for the actions of Ansarallah or Houthis, the de facto government in Yemen which is now blocking Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

After a second resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this week, the US again postponed the vote after vetoing the first resolution earlier this month.

American diplomats are reportedly engaged in high-level talks with Arab countries and American allies over changes to parts of the text they dispute, ranging from references to a cessation of hostilities to plans for the UN to take over the security details of aid trucks entering Gaza.

After a US veto earlier this month, in which it was the only country to vote against the resolution, the UN General Assembly responded to the issue and passed a non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Since October 7, Israeli bombardment and ground invasion have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza and left more than 50,000 injured.

Almost the entire population of Gaza, amounting to 2.3 million people, has fled. They were forced to flee to a small corner of the region where Israel said it would not carry out bombings because it continued to hunt Hamas forces.

Despite ongoing vetoes and resistance to a ceasefire, there are signs the Biden administration's patience is wearing thin.

US President Joe Biden has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not being interested in a two-state solution, the internationally accepted path to peace for Israel and Palestine. Netanyahu responded by admitting to the accusations.