US Military Commander General CQ Brown and Saudi Arabian Military Commander General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili discussed the Gaza war in a telephone call. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – United States (US) Military Commander and Arab Saudi had a telephone conversation discussing the war Israel-Hamas in Gaza and the threat of attacks by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea.

A telephone conversation between the Military Commander or Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown and the Chief of the Saudi Arabian General Staff General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili took place on Thursday American time.

An American defense official told Al Arabiya that US forces have been targeted at least 97 times in Iraq and Syria since October 17, including five attacks this week alone.

“Most failed to reach their targets, thanks to our strong defense,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iran and the militant groups it supports in the Middle East have consistently opposed the presence of American troops in the region.

However, there has been an increase in attacks on US troops since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. However, the Pentagon rejected the notion that the spike in attacks was related to the war in Gaza.

Separately, General Brown and General Al-Ruwaili discussed recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on tankers and commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea.

The Iran-backed group has vowed to prevent any ships from docking in Israel, and they have been hijacking and attacking vessels over the past few weeks.

In an effort to prevent more such attacks and ensure safe waterways, the US is discussing a maritime task force with partners and countries willing to join.

Washington has been in touch with at least 12 countries as part of efforts to develop a naval task force, a US defense official said.