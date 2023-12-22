loading…

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown spoke with Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Chief General Liu Zhenli for the first time since the two countries' militaries have been at odds for almost two years. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Military relations between United States of America (USA) and China reconnected on Thursday when the top generals of the two countries held a video call for the first time. It ended a nearly two-year hiatus since the two sides' militaries clashed.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown spoke via video call with the Head of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) General Liu Zhenli on Thursday morning American time.

It was the first talks between top generals from the two countries since General Brown took over from General Mark Milley.

“General Brown discussed the importance of working together to manage competition responsibly, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication. “General Brown reiterated the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the possibility of misunderstandings,” said the conclusion of the conversation between the two generals conveyed by Brown's office, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (22/12/2023).

The two military leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues.

The United States is also trying to persuade China to join a new Washington-led coalition to counter attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

For your information, China cut military ties with the US in August 2022 after being annoyed by the visit of the US House Speaker at that time; Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan and Washington's support for Taipei.

After months of tension, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to visit China, but the incident of Beijing's spy balloons flying over America's skies has scuppered those plans.

Blinken ultimately traveled to China as President Joe Biden's administration tried to hide the spy balloon incident.