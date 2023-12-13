Suara.com – The number one presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan, was present at the Urging Anies event which was held at Sail Market Pekanbaru, Riau on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Different from before, this time Desak Anies was held at a traditional market. Anies' own urgent agenda will actually be carried out in various community forums, such as with fishermen, at markets, and others.

“This is a meeting with the majority of market traders. They are the people at the forefront who drive our economy. The needs of our households are met by traditional markets,” explained Anies, Wednesday 13 December 2023.

While at the market, Anies revealed that it was an opportunity to hear directly the aspirations and hear the questions that the traders had questions about.

“Yesterday we talked a lot with young people, about the future. With market traders, about the present. About the daily things they face,” he said.

Anies hopes that by meeting the traders directly, he will be able to give them hope that change is real.

“When we met with the market traders, what they hoped was that the traditional market would not be killed. Don't be defeated by modern shops which would make the traditional market die,” he said.

Traders also want the traditional markets to have better facilities.

“That's one of our programs on how to make traditional markets clean, comfortable and still alive as typical Indonesian markets.”

Anies admitted that by meeting face to face with traders he could absorb their desires for programs.

“By listening directly, we can prepare the programs. We want to convey to them (market traders), we are serious, you know, about making changes. Therefore, we came directly, we listened directly. And we gave them the opportunity to say anything ,” said Anies.