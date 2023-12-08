loading…

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini. Photo/AP

GAZA – UNRWA has become the main platform for humanitarian assistance for more than 2.2 million people in Gaza, so that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini warned this amid the ongoing brutal Israeli attacks in the Palestinian territories.

The agency was created to support Palestinian refugees until there is a political solution. “This agency is barely functioning,” said Lazzarini in a letter posted on X on Friday (8/12/2023).

“If UNRWA collapses, humanitarian aid in Gaza will also collapse,” he warned. “The current humanitarian situation is unsustainable.”

“This week, Israeli military forces have instructed people to move further south, forcing Gaza’s population to shrink further. “The shelters are very overcrowded, with a high risk of disease epidemics,” he said.

“In these overcrowded and unsanitary rooms, more than 700 people use one toilet, women give birth (an average of 25 per day), and people treat open wounds,” he said.

The premise of UNRWA’s mandate to provide services to Palestinian Refugees until there is a political solution is at great risk: without safe haven and aid, civilians in Gaza risk dying or being forced to flee to Egypt and beyond.

“Forced evacuation out of Gaza could end the prospects for a political solution that is UNRWA’s mandate, with huge risks for regional peace and security,” he explained.

“Our staff bring their children to work so they know they are safe or they could die together,” he said.