Maps used to be big ones. It is something that we have forgotten thanks to new technologies and the two-dimensional representation of modern cartographies. Nowadays we can open Google Maps and do and undo as we please, reaching planets as distant as Mars or being able to walk in first person through cities as remote as Ulan Bator.

Now, in the 16th century, recreating the proportions and size of the globe meant embarking on gigantic projects assembled at different levels. The primitive cartographers of the Modern Age had to create large canvases on which to pour details, orography and invaluable information for a consumer who, otherwise, would lose much of the information. And no map was as big as that of Urbano Monte.

Based in Milan, Monte designed one of the most extensive maps of his time in 1587. Square, he displayed all the information he could gather around more than sixty sheets that, joined together, formed an extensive canvas three meters long and three meters wide. Such a great project was never completed, and the loose pieces of his work were distributed in two copies halfway between Milan and Stanford University.

There, David Rumsey's team (his collection is possibly the richest in historical cartographies in the world, and is publicly available for our delight) has managed to digitize all the plates and assemble them without major problems. Rumsey and company say that the gluing process has been very simple, with hardly any digital touch-ups, thanks to the tremendous accuracy of Monte's original design.

There are plenty of words on the map. In addition to its greatness, its aesthetic level is rarely comparable. By placing the North Pole in the center of the image, Monte managed to eliminate the serious distortions posed by the Mercator projection (ancestor and teacher of the Italian cartographer). The result was a description of the northern hemisphere (the one best known to European explorers) that was quite accurate and coincided with reality.





Monte introduced a multitude of towns and details that allowed the citizen of his time to get a rough idea of ​​the place in the world he occupied. The map was not only a list of geographical names, but also inscriptions culturalrelevant expeditions of the time (such as the ships that traded with the Spanish Indies and the metropolis) and numerous additions from distant cultures to European knowledge, such as the Japanese.

The accuracy of the drawing of the continents leaves much to be desired far from Europe and the Americas, as could not be otherwise at that time, but otherwise the ambition and degree of information of the map place it apart from any contemporary. Monte's is possibly one of the most ambitious and amazing images of the 16th century, a time when geographical science was still in its infancy, and that is why it is so fascinating.

Here are some examples.





























*An earlier version of this article was published in February 2018