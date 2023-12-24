Suara.com – Lady Nayoan and Rendy Kjaernett almost celebrated Christmas separately this year. The issue of infidelity had brought their household to the brink of divorce.

However, today, Sunday (24/12/2023), Lady Nayoan was still able to upload photos together with Rendy Kjaernett and the children.

As seen in Lady Nayoan's latest upload, she shared three family photos with Christmas nuances. Appearing harmoniously, smiles spread across the faces of Lady, Rendy Kjaernett and their three children.

Lady Nayoan didn't forget to write a touching message in the upload. He called the moment together with Rendy Kjaernett and the children a Christmas miracle this year.

“This year's Christmas was a miracle for our family,” wrote Lady Nayoan.

Lady Nayoan also talked about God's role in reuniting her small family with Rendy Kjaernett.

“Hopefully anyone who sees this photo can see God's goodness, God's healing process and God's inclusion for anyone who believes in His power,” said Lady Nayoan.

In closing, Lady Nayoan wished everyone a merry Christmas who celebrated it again this year.

Rendy Kjaernett and Lady Nayoan. (Instagram)

“He was born for us, and he was born for you. “Merry Christmas, Jesus bless us,” said Lady Nayoan.

Lady Nayoan's touching message was immediately commented on by followers of her Instagram account. They joined in the happiness that Lady was trying to share.

“So really sweet. “Merry Christmas, Lady and family,” wrote the account @lin***.

There were also followers of Lady Nayoan's Instagram account who reminded Rendy Kjaernett not to waste the second chance his wife had given him.

“You have to be grateful that you have a beautiful wife and cute children,” said the account @dkay***.

As is known, Rendy Kjaernett and Lady Nayoan's household almost ended because of their affair with Syahnaz Sadiqah. Lady has already registered a divorce suit at the Bekasi District Court in mid-2023.

However, after the divorce lawsuit began to be heard, Lady Nayoan had second thoughts about accepting Rendy Kjaernett again. They finally decided to reconcile through a mediation process.