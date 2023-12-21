Denpasar Voice – Bunga Citra Lestari or who is often called BCL uploaded a moment of eating with Tiko Aryawadhana and Noah Aidan Sinclair.

However, this upload actually made many netizens misfocus on the faces of Noah and Tiko Aryawadhana.

In this case, many netizens think that Noah has a similar appearance to his continued father.

So this makes them hope that the BCL and Tiko Aryawadhana household can survive for a long time until death do them part.

In the upload, several photos can be seen showing BCL and her husband, Noah, and the food they ordered.

“Food is my love language,” wrote BCL in its Instagram post @itsmebcl.

Even though their relationship still has pros and cons, it seems that both BCL and Tiko Aryawadhana are more focused on their future lives.

Moreover, up to now, among many people who do not agree with BCL's choice, there are quite a few who have prayed for it and are starting to think that Noah has a similar appearance to Tiko Aryawadhana.

“How come they look so similar,” wrote the account @rinianissaa

“Why does Noah actually look like his stepfather,” wrote the account @16gabriella13

It was also previously known that BCL officially married Tiko Aryawadhana on Saturday (2/12/2023) in Bali.

The wedding attracted quite a lot of attention, especially when the parents of her late husband, Asraf Sinclair, were present, who were known to have given their blessing. (*/Ana AP)