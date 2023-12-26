Suara.com – Christmas Day, which falls on December 25, is greeted with joy by a number of Indonesian artists. But not only those who are Christians, several Muslim artists also show tolerance by celebrating Christmas with their families.

So who are the Muslim artists who join their families to celebrate Christmas? Here are some of them.

1. The month of Guritno

The month of Guritno decorates the Christmas tree. (Instagram @wulanguritno)

Actress Wulan Guritno uploaded the moment she decorated the tree and wore Christmas attributes via Instagram. Having made netizens wonder, Wulan Guritno admitted that he still adhered to Islam.

He apparently only accompanied his mother, Deana Battams and other family members to celebrate Christmas. Wulan Guritno's family's Christmas celebration was lively with a gift exchange and a big meal.

2. Larissa Chou

Larissa Chou joins in celebrating Christmas tolerance (Instagram/@larissachou)

Alvin Faiz's ex-wife also spent Christmas Eve with her Christian family. As is known, Larissa Chou is a convert to Islam who was previously a Christian.

Via Instagram, Larissa Chou also showed her sister dancing behind her to the song Jingle Bell. While her sister was busy singing, Larissa Chou seemed quiet and just smiled.

3. Deddy Corbuzier

Deddy Corbuzier (YouTube/Deddy Corbuzier)

The next artist who joined the family in celebrating Christmas was Deddy Corbuzier. It is known that even though Deddy Corbuzier is a convert to Islam, his two children and parents adhere to Christianity.

Via Instagram, you can see Deddy Corbuzier and his wife, Sabrina Chairunnisa, spending time celebrating Christmas with their family at a restaurant.