Here we bring more details! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.
This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we have the full list of new and returning Pokémon in this second DLC. These are all the new mons that will come to the game with this additional content.
You can see them below:
New Pokémon:
Terapagos Archaludon Electrofury Ferrotesta
Returning Pokémon:
Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur Ivysaur
Venusaur
Fushigibana Squirtle
Squirtle Wartortle
Kamer Blastoise
Blastoise Oddish
Nazonokusa Gloom
Kusaihana Vileplume
Rafflesia Bellossom
Kireihana Doduo
dodo dodrio
Dodrio Seel
Powwow Dewgong
Dugong Exeggcute
Tama Tama Exeggutor
Nasty Tyrogue
Bulky Hitmonlee
Sawamura Hitmonchan
Ebiwalla Hitmontop
Capo error Magby
Bubby Rhyhorn
Rhyhorn Rhydon
Sidon Rhyperior
Dosaidon Magmar
Buber Magmortar
Bouburn Lapras
Laplace Chikorita
Chikorita Bayleef
Bay Leaf Meganium
Meganium Totodile
Croconaw
Alligates Feraligatr
Ordile Skarmory
Air Armed Smeargle
Doble Raikou
Raikou Entei
Entei Suicune
Suicune Lugia
Lugia Ho-Oh
Ho-oh Treecko
Kimori Grovyle
Jupiter Sceptile
Jucain Torchic
Achamo Combusken
Blaziken
Bashamo Mudkip
Sphagnum Marshtomp
Numa Claw Swampert
Lagrange Trapinch
Knuckler Vibrava
Vibrava Flygon
Flygon Feebas
Himbas Milotic
Milokalos Beldum
Danbal Metang
Metang Metagross
Metagross Latias
Latias
LatiosCranidos
Guides Rampardos
Rampard Shieldon
Tatetopus Bastiodon
Tri-depth Snivy
Tsutaja Servine
Janoby Serperior
Jaroda Tepig
Pokabu Pignite
Emboar
Embo Blitzle
Shimama Zebstrika
Zebra Squid Cottonee
Monmen Whimsicott
Elfun Minccino
Chillermy Cinccino
Chiracino Solosis
Uniran Duosion
Reuniclus
Runcrus Joltik
Galvantula
Dentura Golett
Gobit Golurk
Gorug Cobalion
Terrakion
Terrakion Virizion
Virizion Reshiram
Reshiram Zekrom
Zekrom Kyurem
Kyurem Espurr
Meowstic
Inkay
Malamar
Cala Manero Litten
ニャレー Torracat
Nyajito Incineroar
Gao Gaen Popplio
Ashimari Brionne
Oshamari Primarina
Asirene Pikipek
Trumbeak
Keralappa Toucannon
Dodekabashi Cosmog
Cosmoem
Cosmoum Solgaleo
Solgaleo Lunala
Lunala Necrozma
Necrozma Milcery
Mahomer Alcremie
Mawhip Duraludon
Duraludon
Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!
Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.
What do you think? We read you in the comments below!
