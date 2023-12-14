No software company is exempt from vulnerabilities and, therefore, they tend to release updates to protect themselves from cyber attacks that could disrupt their operation. In this case, Google Chrome researchers have solved up to 9 security problems that prevented the browser from malfunctioning on certain occasions. These updates may take time to arrive automatically, so we suggest doing them manually by following these simple steps.

Google launched a few hours ago a security update weekly for your Google Chrome browser, either to improve your navigation system or to solve some weaknesses that may appear in your database and thus prevent possible cyber attacks on all the devices on which your application is available.

Specifically, the channels that will be updated will be Chrome Stable y Chrome Extended Stable, who usually receive these corrections regularly on an urgent basis. As this is a one-time update, it does not introduce any significant changes to the browser. However, it may be that your version has not received it yet because it may take a few days to arrive automatically, so you have to resort to manual updating.

Update Google Chrome manually

As already mentioned, Google Chrome has the possibility of offering us updates through a URL without having to wait for them to be applied automatically. Therefore, just copy and paste the web address chrome://settings/help to the browser's search bar and load the page. Immediately afterwards, the version of Chrome that we have installed will appear, so that if it is not in the current one, it will perform a search and download and install it automatically. You will then need to restart to complete the process.

The new version is available for the Google Chrome desktop app on Windows, Linux, and macOS. You can also find it in the Android and iOS app. The numbering of the update that you should have installed is the following:

Chrome for macOS, Linux or Windows: 120.0.6099.109

Extended Chrome for macOS and Windows: 120.0.6099.109

The 9 security problems

Google Chrome 120 was launched last week with some changes and new features, including a new interface, secure sharing of passwords with members of a family account, or removal for Android 7 devices, among others. But all these implementations were not related to security settings.

Now, Google Chrome has got its act together and has fixed up to 9 security problemswhich we share with you below:

CVE-2023-6702

CVE-2023-6703

CVE-2023-6704

CVE-2023-6705

CVE-2023-6706

CVE-2023-6707

Almost all of them respond to a high gravity, which represents an indicator with a dangerous level that occupies second place on the list of critical failures. It is also alerted to the appearance of exploits or computer failures that have malicious intentions to cause the software to malfunction, such as the appearance of malware viruses and other types of cyber threats that would deeply damage the privacy of users.

Fortunately, Google researchers have managed to alleviate the problem in advance and this is one of the reasons why you should update Google Chrome in order to prevent these exploits from being created.