The sentences imposed are the same as those demanded by the justice system. In total, they had about 700 kilos of cocaine brought here in multiple loads, worth tens of millions of euros. The drugs were packed in sand-lime bricks. The containers were shipped and transported to Silvolde in the Achterhoek region. There the stones were smashed and the precious contents secured. The nephew of the convicted Hengelo leader was one of the men who chipped away the stones.