There is nothing wrong with the previous generation of the M4, especially if you have the M4 CS.

Should you switch to a new model or not? That is something that perhaps dozens of people worldwide think with a very nice car. In many cases, people really enjoy doing that. If you earn enough, it's completely easy. But you may also have aesthetic objections. No, not ethical objections, but aesthetic objections.

The new BMW M4 is an incredibly big car, don't get us wrong, but it is an extremely confrontational car with that enormous nose. And although most people are used to it and some even think it's cool, there are also a handful of self-proclaimed purists who prefer to stick with their current BMW.

G Power M4 CS

It is good for them to know that G-Power is there for them. They recently got a load of stuff for one of the latest F82 models, in this case the M4 CS. That was the model that was halfway between the M4 Competition and the M4 GTS.

Even though there has been a newer model for a while, this one is a little more pleasant to the eye. That doesn't mean he's a wallflower, on the contrary. The car in question is a mouse gray M4 CS from G-Power and has a striking carbon fiber hood (with slots!), enormous orange rims and behind it Phoenix-gelb brake calipers. The latter are from BMW itself, but they look nice.

Up to 700 hp

It's definitely not just appearance. You can also tackle the S55B30 engine. There are various stages of tuning, from a simple chip tuning treatment to an absolute fun package with hybrid turbos, downpipe, sports exhaust system and larger intercoolers. It starts at 500 hp, but 550 hp, 600 hp, 680 hp and 700 hp are also possible.

As mentioned, you can also order some carbon frills (front spoiler, rear spoiler, diffuser, mirror covers), as well as forged rims and an adjustable chassis. The sky – or rather your wallet – is the limit. The whole is finished with the obligatory G-Power emblems at the front and rear.

