We are surrounded by streaming platforms everywhere. We have music services, books, podcasts and, of course, series, movies and documentaries. Such is the offer that perhaps you have even found yourself overwhelmed at some point and have decided to cut off some of them. Is the case? maybe Disney+ Be one of the chosen ones and you no longer want to pay more for their catalogue? If so, we explain below the steps to follow to unsubscribe permanently.

Disney+, a large catalog of content

The arrival of Disney+ to our country was very celebrated. Many were looking forward to the large catalog from the house of the mouse made an appearance in Spain, especially because with it came a good amount of exclusive content related to powerful franchises as well as a great offer for the little ones. The latter, together with a good introductory price, was key for many to try the platform, thus enjoying everything it had.

However, the content service has gone little by little raising their pricesa strategy that other competing firms have also put into practice, making what was previously much cheaper now cost more work to pay for – especially if we are signed up for several services.

Without going any further, as of this past November 1, the tariffs They were as follows: a plan Standard with ads (1080p resolution and without the possibility of downloads) for 5.99 euros per month; other Standard (without ads, 1080p resolution and downloads) for at least 8.99 euros or an annual cost of 89.90 euros; one Premium (without ads, in 4K, with downloads, up to 4 simultaneous profiles and Dolby Atmos) for 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year.

If none of these approaches convince you and after a month paying for any of them, you have decided that this is the time to tell him bye bye, Today we explain how to unsubscribe from the platform and even how to delete your account (yes, they are two different things). Take note.

Cancel subscription

There are two scenarios in which you could find yourself when canceling.

Billing through Disney+

These are the steps you must take if you want to cancel your subscription and you are signed up directly through the Disney+ website:

Log in to your account (you can do it from a mobile browser or from a computer) by entering https://www.disneyplus.com/es-es Select your profile. Go to Account. Within Subscription, select your plan. Choose the option «Cancel subscription«. They will ask you why you want to cancel (it has purely statistical reasons), they will invite you to fill out a survey (it is optional) and they will offer you the possibility of completing the cancellation.

Third Party Billing

If you have contracted the subscription through a third-party service (such as a telephone+TV plan, for example), the steps may change compared to those described above.

We therefore recommend that you consult the service’s customer help center to check how to do it.

Can Disney+ be canceled without having finished the billing period?

There is no problem. You don’t have to wait until the end of the billing period to cancel your subscription. Simply do it whenever you want and Disney+ will keep your subscription active until the day that period ends -since it will be paid in advance and the money will not be returned to you.

The same goes for the subscription. Yearly: the platform he will not return the remaining money to youso you can simply unsubscribe now and continue viewing the content until the annual period ends.

You can unsubscribe therefore anytime you want.

Reactivate subscription after canceling

If after canceling, you regret your decision, nothing happens. You will be able to reactivate it without problems, as long as you have not deleted your account – we will talk about this in the next section. To reactivate the subscription you again have two possible scenarios.

Reactivate through Disney+

These are the steps to follow if the management was done directly through the web:

Log in on a mobile browser or through a computer by entering https://www.disneyplus.com/es-es Select your profile Go to Account You will see an option that is «Reactivate subscription«. Select it. Tap “Accept” to confirm

You will have to choose a payment plan again.

Reactivate through third parties

As with the cancellation, you will also have to consult directly with the supplier of said service to tell you how to proceed if you want to reactivate it.

Delete my Disney+ account

It’s one thing to cancel your Disney+ subscription and another to delete your account. Doing so deletes your email address, first and last name, and your profile name and attributes. Eliminates therefore any trace on the platform related to you.

If that’s what you’re looking for, once subscription is canceledthis is what you should do:

Log in to your Disney+ account by entering the official website from a mobile browser or through a computer. Select your profile. After that, select Account.

Once inside, in Settings, select “Delete account.” Enter your email address and click on the Continue option. Enter your password and log in. Review the details of deleting your account carefully and select “Continue.” Go to your inbox and look for an email from Disney+ that contains a Verification code 6 digits. Enter the code to verify your address and select Continue. After that, select Delete.

This is important: if your billing was done directly through Disney+ and You don’t see the option available «Delete account», it means you still have an active subscription. You have to cancel it before proceeding with this. If billing is through a third-party service and you have not canceled your subscription, you will see this option available, but even if you delete it, it is possible that they keep billing you active subscriptions. Be careful with this.