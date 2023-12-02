Leo Harlem is a true professional in the world of humor, the guest is not only the king of monologues, but he has made a name for himself in the world of cinema as a comedy actor. Fast and with a great ability to use gestures, the Leonese is capable of telling a joke or making a monologue about any everyday topic in our daily lives.

“Not going blank, but sometimes something pretty good has occurred to me live and when I came back I had to hook up with another song that was better,” Harlem said about something that can become a bombshell live.

Leo Harlem also values ​​the audience, “it’s not the same in Bilbao as in Seville, but when one of these hits, you say wow,” said the comedian about the quick ability he must have to spin and sometimes improvise on stage. .