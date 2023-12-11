The December 10 local elections in Hong Kong recorded the lowest turnout ever: only 27.5 percent of registered voters voted. In October the electoral system was changed to effectively exclude opposition candidates: elective seats were significantly reduced and stringent preliminary checks were introduced on candidates, who needed to be approved by two committees considered pro-Chinese. Only pro-Chinese parties participated in the elections.

These are the first local elections since the imposition, in 2020, of the controversial national security law, with which China implemented a progressive crackdown on dissent in the Hong Kong region after huge and participatory pro-democracy protests that continued for about a year . In the last elections, which were held in 2019, the pro-democracy parties achieved a clear victory.

The elections were local, that is, they served to renew the 18 municipal councils into which Hong Kong is divided, not its parliament or government. Councilors are one of the last bodies of political representation directly elected by citizens in Hong Kong. Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, had recalled that according to the new rules anyone who is “not a patriot” would not be able to participate in the elections. The principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” was reiterated by the current governor John Lee, a supporter of the Chinese government.

The new rules introduced by the Chinese government provide that in order to compete in the elections, each candidate must obtain the approval of at least nine members of the local electoral committees, appointed by the Hong Kong government but therefore made up largely of officials loyal to the regime.

Councilors elected in Hong Kong local elections typically deal with very technical issues, such as construction projects or the management of public facilities, and their election did not attract much attention in the international press. Things changed just after the last elections, in 2019.