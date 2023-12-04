loading…

Launching ceremony of Lead Project’s nuclear-powered icebreaker Arctic at the Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard, St Petersburg, Russia. Photo/sputnik

ARCTIC – Russia is the only country in the world that operates a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

These capabilities allow Moscow to maintain its presence in an Arctic region whose strategic and geopolitical importance has continued to grow over the years.

The world’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker, “Lenin”, which is also considered the world’s first nuclear-powered civilian ship, was built in the Soviet Union and officially entered service on December 3, 1959.

The date marked the start of the Soviet/Russian fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, the largest and most powerful on planet Earth.

Russia built these powerful ships to facilitate the flow of maritime traffic through Russia’s Arctic waters, along what is today known as the Northern Sea Route.

Smaller powered diesel icebreakers are often unable to deal with thick pack ice in early spring or late autumn.

Not to mention that refueling these diesel ships in the middle of an ice-covered sea is almost impossible.

In contrast, nuclear-powered icebreakers can accompany cargo ship caravans for as long as necessary, destroying any ice obstacles in their path.

Although the “Lenin” was decommissioned in 1989, it has been replaced by a number of more powerful and advanced ships.