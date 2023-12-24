The mysterious secret scene of the Book of Brie from The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It's something you don't want to miss.

The new DLC came with tons of features to improve such as pinning a Pokémon, unlocking the item printer, and increasing Shiny odds.

But there is also a good amount of content after completing the expansion. Including an intriguing secret scene that will make your hair stand on end.

How to get the Book of Brie in The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The post-game in the games of the series varies from one installment to another. But the Book of Brie in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It shows us that it also happens with DLC.

Brie will give you this book after defeating Tarapagos, the new legendary Pokémon introduced in the expansion. It will happen immediately after leaving Area Zero, after the exciting credits that mark the end of the fascinating mystery of the ninth generation.

Then you will receive the notification that Brie is looking for you in the classrooms of the Blueberry Academy. You will have to go meet him so he can give you her book with interesting details about Area Zero. And this new item in your inventory is the key to accessing a secret scene.

The secret post-game scene of The Indigo Disc

Now that you got the Book of Brie in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleyou'll have to make a quick trip to Noroteo.

That's right, we will return to the region of the first DLC, The Turquoise Mask, specifically to the Crystal Lake if you have the location unlocked. Otherwise, you'll have to use the travel point closest to the top of the mountain.

Now you must go to the point where you first encountered a Milotic, which you will recognize by the piece of land that cuts through a pond. At this point you will need to take your Terapagos out and leave him outside for a minute. If that doesn't work, try moving around the area until the game recognizes it.

If all goes well, a mysterious fog will surround the area and a mysterious figure will appear. This is a secret scene that we will talk about below. So if you want to see it with your own eyes, it's a good time to go.

In case you decide to stay, you will surely wonder who this strange figure is. Well, depending on whether you have Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, Professor Albora or Professor Turo will appear. Here a curious conversation will occur that ends with them asking you to exchange the Book of Brie for another.

You may want to keep the famous Book of Brie from The Indigo Disc by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. However, even though it seems like you have to make a decision, you actually have to deliver. If you refuse, the teachers will continue to insist until you accept.

In exchange you will receive the Scarlet Book or Purple Book depending on your version. Here the conversation will end and the fog disappears.

There aren't many details about it, but it's definitely a scene you should unlock. It's possible that it will have an impact on the series later on. You will also find a new dialogue with Damian.

And that's all about the secret Book of Brie scene from The Indigo Disk. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.