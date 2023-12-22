Universal Destination & Experiences opens the website of its new project in London and resolves doubts about the future (but not yet 100% confirmed) theme park in the United Kingdom.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has officially confirmed, and first-hand, the rumors of this last week, which have revolutionized the community of Thematic parksespecially in Europe… and in two countries, the United Kingdom and Spain.

On Tuesday, an Orlando Park Stop article revealed signs that Universal was planning build a theme park near Londonits first European property.

The next day, a local media outlet from Bedford, 75 kilometers north of London, confirmed that the company had plans toopen a park in the United Kingdom.

Today, Universal Destination & Experiences launches a website (universalukproject.co.uk) where they answer the most common questions about this project.

Everything we know about Universal Park in London, what could happen… or not

On the website, they explain that “Universal Destinations & Experiences is in the early stages of exploring a possible park and resort experience in Bedford, England.”

But they add that they are only at the beginning of their feasibility plan as part of their evaluation of potential sitesand it may take many months before deciding whether this potential project can continue.

What do we know for sure? That Comcast Corporation has purchased a parcel of land near the town of Bedfordsome land of 200 hectares, delimited in this official image.

However, they cannot say yet that this park will be built, and many months can pass until they make a decision (or even years).

There are no more planned dates… and nor, as they told the Bedford Independent, are there any creative decisions about attractions, despite the fact that supposed conceptual art has already been circulated online.

The decision to go ahead with the park, which would bring much wealth to Bedford, would surely have been preferred to be made in confidence: it gives the impression that this website has been made in response to growing rumors and the investigation by Orlando Park Stop, the media that published it.

In fact, on the website they say that they are in the “evaluation of potential sites” phase, which still opens the door for Universal to decide to make its new park in PortAventura, the Salou park that, between 1998 and 2004, was operated by Universal. A park that is now for sale…