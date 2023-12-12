We don’t need new technologies – or rather – we don’t have to wait for new tools and technologies: we already have everything we need to improve ours impact on the climate and the environment. According to a report, published by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the United States could remove 1 billion tons of carbon from the air every year by mid-century using the tools already available.

“The biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS) represents about 70% of the carbon removal potential of the United States, or about 700 million metric tons per year,” said Jennifer Pett-Ridge, lead author and senior scientist at the lab. This procedure involves collecting municipal solid waste and forestry waste, which has extracted CO2 from the air, and using it to produce products such as hydrogen, biogas and coal.

The biomassor any matter from plants, animals, or other living things, is called biofuel if we can use it to produce energy (bioenergy). The carbon emitted from the use of bioenergy is captured and stored instead of being released back into the atmosphere.

The science on this process is already well established, and the processes are clear. The United States has enough waste biomass to implement it, it just lacks the funding to build the plants to carry out this process on a large scale. According to the report they would be needed 130 billion dollars to achieve the goal of removing 1 billion tons of carbon per year using BiCRS and other methods. This is an affordable investment, given that it is more or less equivalent to the amount that the country spends every year on solid waste management.

The United States issues 5.9 billion tons of greenhouse gases every year, of which CO2 amounts to 5 billion tons per year.

“Instead of throwing everything into a landfill and letting the waste simply decompose, releasing CO2 or methane into the atmosphere, we can recycle it,” Pett-Ridge said. The process is clear but it is not without risksincluding ensuring that they come only waste is used rather than, for example, cutting down a healthy forest that would continue to sequester carbon and provide valuable habitat.

For these reasons, a technique involving the combustion of biomass and the use of carbon capture, known as BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage): this process involves the capture and permanent storage of CO2 from processes in which biomass is converted into fuels or burned directly to generate energy. Since plants absorb CO2 as they grow, this is one way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Furthermore, the implementation of a plan for the removal and storage of carbon from biomass could bring hundreds of thousands of new jobs. According to the study, the United States could create growth in this sector 440,000 new jobsabout five times the number of jobs lost by the coal industry since 1990.

The operations of sequestering CO2 and greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere is one of the ways forward to curb global warming, but it must be supported by strategies to reduce upstream emissions. According to a report by the IEA, the International Energy Agency, based on projects currently in the early and advanced stages of implementation, carbon removal through BECCS could reach just under 50 Mt CO2 per year by 2030, a figure well below the approximately 190 Mt CO2 per year removed through BECCS by 2030 in the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario. Targeted support will be needed for carbon dioxide removal (CDR)and in particular for the BECCS, to translate the recent momentum into operational capability.