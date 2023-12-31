In Mali, in West Africa, the MINUSMA operation is officially coming to an end, the peacekeeping mission (i.e. with the aim of supporting local authorities for “peacekeeping”) established by the United Nations (UN) in 2013 to support the stabilization of the country after a rebellion by Tuareg soldiers, linked to some Islamist terrorist groups including al Qaeda. The mission was made up of 13 thousand soldiers sent from various countries: it was one of the most dangerous in the history of the UN and over ten years more than 300 peacekeepers died. The end of the MINUSMA operation was foreseen: it was announced last July and today, Sunday 31 December, the withdrawal of the last peacekeepers is expected.

The withdrawal was requested by the new military junta of Mali, which took power in 2021, in the third coup d'état in the country since 2012. The new junta has adopted an increasingly hostile attitude towards the West, choosing instead to move closer to Russia: in addition to the interruption of the UN mission, the junta also asked for the interruption of the French military missions, which have also been active in the country since 2013 in operations to combat jihadist terrorism.

The mandate of the MINUSMA operation should have officially ended on June 30th, but the UN Secretary General António Guterres had recommended extending it for another twelve months. Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, who has increasingly tightened relations with Russia in the last two years, had however rejected the possibility and the United Nations Security Council had therefore voted to put an end to the MINUSMA operation.

