The United Arab Emirates opens its first brewery. Photo/Reuters

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened its first brewery in Abu Dhabi, marking a new step in the Gulf country's loosening of laws around the sale, consumption and now production of alcohol.

According to local media reports, the brewery – called Craft by Side Hustle – opened at the Galleria Al Maryah Island mall in Abu Dhabi, consisting of a gastropub and microbrewery that facilitates the production of alcoholic beverages.

The report quotes Chad McGehee, co-founder of Side Hustle Brews and Spirits, as stating that “As founders of the local craft movement, we recognize the responsibility placed upon us and are humbled and excited to open Abu Dhabi’s first craft microbrewery.” He assured that “We are committed to providing innovative and authentic (food and beverage) experiences in line with the UAE's high standards”.

The opening of the UAE's first brewery is part of legal changes implemented in Abu Dhabi in 2021, allowing alcohol license holders to ferment alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises. The ban comes after decades of restrictions on alcohol production across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with other countries implementing varying degrees of prohibition.

Dubai is most often identified as the most open emirate among the countries in terms of alcohol consumption and sales, with the emirate in January dropping a 30 percent tax on alcohol sales, in an apparent attempt to better attract Western and international tourists and vacationers. .

Of all the emirates, Sharjah is reportedly the strictest in terms of laws surrounding alcohol, and enforces a total ban on alcohol consumption.

