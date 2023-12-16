

Neatly displayed in the new shed is the entire company history of the Hulshof brick factory. The files are almost falling apart and are covered in dirt. But the letters, which describe what life was like around and just after the war, are still in good condition. “Detainee number 308/43. Only on this approved stationery were family members allowed to write to the suspected traitor in the 'Beenderibben' detention camp in Blokzijl,” says Chielant. “It looks like a WhatsApp message. Everyone wrote a little piece.”