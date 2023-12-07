Here are the names for the presidency of Unicredit

Unicredit’s board of directors accelerates the process of defining the list for the new leadership. The selection should be definitively ratified by the first days of February, in parallel with or shortly after the approval of the Guidelines for the appointment of new managers, the document that will outline the procedure followed for applications. If this time plan is respected, the bank will move significantly ahead of the deadline established in the statute. The list must in fact obtain approval 40 days before the meeting, presumably by the beginning of March, given that the meeting is usually held between 15 and 30 April. Mf writes it.

The acceleration is motivated by the board’s desire to share the decisions made with the market and thus start a dialogue with investors and historic shareholders in view of the vote. Furthermore, work on the selection has been ongoing for several weeks. In September, Unicredit appointed the head hunters of Spencer Stuart and Egon Zehnder, and the process of screening the profiles is currently underway. In addition to Pier Carlo Padoan, prominent names include those of Daniele Franco, Elena Carletti and Massimo Tononi.

