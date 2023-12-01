Orcel will remain in Unicredit: here is his strategy

Andrea Orcel is preparing to finish his first three years at the helm of Unicredit. When, in April 2021, he ascended to the highest office in Piazza Gae Aulenti he had in his hands a bank depressed by the management of Jean Pierre Mustier. Former member of the Foreign Legion he had taken over the credit institution from Federico Ghizzoni and had suddenly decided to refocus the business. Il result?



The bloody sale of Pioneer to Amundi, an empty passage that has reduced margins of Unicredit in wealth management and caused a period of profound involution to begin, culminating in the sale of Fineco and the exit from Mediobanca. These are the years of the 13 billion capital increase and of the shares which, during the period of Mustier’s management, went from 10.5 to 8.4 euros per share, while Intesa soared and also “ate” Ubi Banca.

After the French manager decides to resign due to incompatibility with the board of directors Andrea Orcel’s season opens. Which has a very specific dual mandate: reinvigorate the bank both in terms of “standing” and capitalization and, possibly, extend the perimeter. Now, as for the first objective, we can calmly say that was achieved admirably. Today Unicredit has shares on the stock exchange worth over 24 euros, the capitalization has tripled and they will be distributed to shareholders in the period approximately 2021-2024 22 billion in dividendssix more than initially envisaged by the Unicredit Unlocked industrial plan.









Unicredit invests in German fintech Banxware





Unicredit has invested in the fintech Banxware, a Berlin-based provider of embedded lending services, as part of the latest equity round promoted by the company. This highlights the institution’s ambition to partner with fintech in Germany and other markets, as part of its aim to expand credit offerings to existing corporate customers and tap into a new customer base. Banxware currently enables 30 platforms in Germany and the Netherlands to offer financing to their corporate customers, occupying a crucial space in an underdeveloped SME financial services segment. Banxware’s customers are platforms such as Worldline (Payone), JustEat Takeaway (Lieferando), Qonto, SumUp, Agicap and others. Their business customers can thus obtain financing quickly and easily, right where they run their business.









On the second “mission” of the CEO of Piazza Gae Aulenti, however, it is legitimate to raise some more doubts. Much has been written about the story of the attempted acquisition of BancoBpm in February 2022. It’s obvious that an operation of this magnitude reached the ears of competitors and the government and that someone preferred to blow up the negotiation by revealing it to the press. The MPS dossier was also handled in a peculiar way. A long-time banker pointed out to Affaritaliani.it that the negotiation could never have taken off because Mario Draghi and Andrea Orcel never sat down at a table, but always delegated.

Now, however, as far as we know, the institute in Piazza Gae Aulenti has around ten billion available to spend. Come? Two roads. The first is the one that leads to M&A: with that money you could easily buy Montepaschi and there would even be something “leftover”. The second path is the one that leads to buyback, a strategy that up to now has been widely used to increase the value of the stock and increase shareholder remuneration. But now a problem arises: How long can we continue with a strategy that effectively “drugs” the value of the stock?

Some have already started to say that Orcel’s strategy could be very precise. Raise the value of the stock a little further, to further reduce the gap with Intesa. Be crowned again as CEO for another three years and then only then, perhaps with a new industrial plan, launch yourself into the possibilities that the market offers. In Italy, in reality, there are not very many. The government is pushing for the creation of a third alternative hub to Intesa and Unicredit. And to achieve this goal he is ready to resort to moral suasion towards Giuseppe Castagna and BancoBpm to obtain a move towards Siena. Also because with the progressive integration between Bper and Banco Popolare di Sondrio could even lead to a quadriumvirate, around which the entire Italian banking system moves.

Andrea Orcel, interviewed by Bloomberg, declared that the goal is to have credit institutions with a capitalization of “100 or more billion dollars” to withstand the impact of Chinese or American banks. Except that a subject of this type is complex to assemble. Even forgetting for a moment the regulatory mechanisms and European stakes, it would mean finding more institutions ready to merge to achieve this goal. Without forgetting that with a possible reduction in GDP and a drop in loans to businesses and families, the banks’ profitability could drop after a two-year period to mark on the calendar.

This is why someone began to insistently say, both in Rome and Milan, that Orcel he will certainly be confirmed in his place, but who might then start looking around. Towards where? It is possible that UBS, with its 88 billion capitalisation, could represent an interesting career (and also remuneration) objective. In the last few hours, the rumor has spread that the president of the board of the Swiss bank (which has just integrated Credit Suisse) is already looking for a replacement for Sergio Ermotti, another who knows Unicredit quite well. And among the eligible candidates there can only be Orcel, who has a European curriculum that few other bankers have.

Who would probably be flattered by the attention of the Swiss. A long article published on the Swiss website FiNews announced that Colm Kelleher, president of UBS, is starting the polls. It’s easy to think that Orcel’s CV ended up on the desk of the headhunters who are dealing with the post-Ermotti era. These are obviously rumors of a future a couple of years away. But in the meantime we’re starting to hear a lot of chatter. What does Orcel, the banker who left Rome and reached the top of world finance, dream of doing?

