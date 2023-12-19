Unicredit, Orcel wants to do shopping in central-eastern Europe

Unicredit's strategy for the future is clearly oriented towards Central and Eastern Europe, as confirmed by CEO Andrea Orcel in a recent interview. The banker underlined that one of the common mistakes banks make is to focus exclusively on size, thus risking taking on excessive financial risks. Unicredit's objective is, however, to preserve capital and generate profits by optimizing assets.



Orcel said that although the bank is considering acquisitions, it will be selective and will only act if conditions are favorable. Some banks are reluctant to do business, while others have prices that are too high, and Unicredit intends to avoid inconvenient situations by maintaining discipline in its strategic decisions. The alternative, if the acquisition opportunities are not ideal, is the purchase of own shares, an option that the bank is already implementing. In the context of international operations, Unicredit is looking with interest at Central and Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on countries such as Poland. However, Orcel is less convinced about more consolidated markets such as Italy, Germany and Austria, calling them “more difficult” and with “prices too high”.

The bank has already undertaken a reorganization process in Germany, announcing a change in the legal form of its main subsidiary in Northern Europe from a joint stock company (AG) to a limited liability company (GmbH). Orcel explains that this change will make processes more transparent and faster, creating coherence in the operations of all branches, including the Italian ones.

Unicredit's decision to focus on Central and Eastern Europe could be seen as a strategic move to exploit growth opportunities in this area, considered less saturated than more consolidated markets. The CEO also expressed confidence in the resilience of the German economy, reiterating that Germany is not the sick man of Europe and that it has solid economic fundamentals.

The bank appears well positioned to face future challenges, and its strategic flexibility could be a key element in exploiting emerging opportunities in international markets. The evolving situation certainly deserves continued attention as Unicredit navigates through the changing dynamics of the European banking sector.

