Unicredit: agreement on generational turnover ok, 255 new hires expected

Unicredit has signed an agreement with the credit unions on exits and generational turnover, which allows 510 workers of the groupwhich will accrue the pension requirements until 1 January 2030, access to the extraordinary benefits of the solidarity fund.

The agreement provides for 255 new hires, to which a maximum of another 86 can be added to replace voluntary resignations over the period of the industrial plan (until 31 December 2024) of young people with apprenticeship contracts. In the event of a higher turnover of apprentices, Unicredit – according to a note from First Cisl – will arrange for further hiring up to a maximum of 169. The generational turnover plan – highlights the union note – “will also take into account the geographical specificities , of the areas of the South and of the areas uncomfortable“.

“We believe that the reconfirmation obtained on the topic of turnover is important, as it guarantees stability to the new hires contracted – comments the national secretary of First Cisl Sabrina Brezzo – The investment in new and stable employment in the sector remains a fundamental and necessary commitment for us to guarantee the service to families, businesses and communities”.

“All the workers who have voluntarily joined the exodus will have their applications accepted. This will allow us to obtain new hires, in significant numbers, guaranteeing generational turnover”, says the responsible secretary in a note Uilca Unicredit, Rosario Mingoia.

For the Uilca national secretary Giuseppe Bilanzuoli “the positive final outcome of this negotiation confirms that the Solidarity Fund, voluntary and open to all workers, continues to be fundamental for managing the restructuring of companies, creating solutions for new and good employment of young people, in line with what is outlined in the renewal of the national credit contract”.

