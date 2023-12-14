Atlus and Vanillaware (13 Sentinels, Dragon's Crown) share new details about the characters of Unicorn Overlord, their new tactical role-playing game arriving in 2024.

A new Vanillaware game is always welcome. It may not be known to the general public, but it is the talented studio behind Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown y 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Especially the latter was a big surprise, even selling out of stock in Spain. It was first released on PS4, and would later come to Nintendo Switch.

In the last Nintendo Direct, Vanillaware and Atlus announced your next game, which is committed to the tactical role (which we already saw with Triangle Strategy, for example). His name is Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord It is a role-playing and tactical combat game that also gives special emphasis to the dialogues and social ties of its characters. It already has a release date: March 8, 2024.

It will be released in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch. At the moment, it seems that there will not be a PC version, although it could arrive later.

The characters and their friendship bonds

Atlus and Vanillaware have revealed the main cast of characters for Unicorn Overlord, with their characteristics and plot implications, which accompany the protagonist, Alain.

Not only that, but they have also detailed how social links work (such as friendship), the relationship system and other aspects outside of combat.

These are the characters in the game:

Gilbert: crown prince of Drakenhold. His objective is to recover the crown, after the murder of his father at the hands of Zenoira's army. Virginia: member of the royal family of Cornia. She is the niece of Queen Ilenia, who fled to Drakenhold when much of her family died. Berengaria– Former leader of the Tricorn Mercenaries. She was once the visible head of the powerful group of mercenaries, until the group dissolved. Aramis: A simple wanderer, who is now part of Zenoira's army.

The arts of these 4 characters have also been published. Remember that the protagonist will be our mirror in Unicorn Overlord, which little by little will build his characteristics according to our actions.

All team members can build relationshipswhich means additional paths in the plot, exclusive dialogue options, and rewards.

These are the social mechanics of the game:

Amistad: Measures the degree of complicity that your characters have. Friendship bonus– An extra parameter that unlocks new dialogue options, combat pairings, and other aspects. Taverns: To strengthen the ties between characters, there is nothing better than a good meal in a tavern. Gifts: It is another way to establish a stronger bond between the characters, and also between Alain and the city guards. Alliance Ritual: Alain can swear eternal friendship with another character, through the Maiden's Ring (and its counterpart, the Unicorn Ring, which the protagonist possesses).

These are the new features confirmed in Unicorn Overlord. It is one of the most anticipated role-playing games for 2024, which also marks a new path for Vanillaware.

Unicorn Overlord hits stores on March 8, 2024, available at launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Will it be better than 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim? We don't know, but it's certainly more reminiscent of previous Vanillaware games.