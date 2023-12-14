ATLUS and Vanillaware have released more information on their highly anticipated tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord. In the latest press packthe team shares new details about the game's social activities and the protagonist's alliesincluding Gilbert, Virginia, and Berengaria of Aramis.

From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, Unicorn Overlord stands out for its ability to combine exploration and an innovative combat system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, develop a large army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your fame across the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!

