Palestinians flee from east to west Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, December 2, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Unicef ​​spokesman James Elder said the Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza were “the worst bombing in the current war” on Sunday (3/12/2023).

“I saw so many child victims,” Elder wrote in X. On Saturday alone, as many as 700 Palestinians were killed by Israel.

Despite what has been assured, attacks in the south of #Gaza are every bit as vicious as what the north endured. Somehow, it’s getting worse for children and mothers.

Your voice matters. We must believe we can be a part of Stopping The War on Children … Silence is complicity pic.twitter.com/1kYV18YMT3 — James Elder (@1james_elder) December 4, 2023

Elder, who is currently in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, described a “night of non-stop bombing” in a voice message posted to X.

“I can’t stop thinking about the 1.8 million people here in the south,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s more than five or ten minutes during the night, and I really don’t sleep, when something isn’t flying overhead or the sky is shining,” he explained.

A Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) volunteer as well as an employee were killed in an Israeli attack on the al-Faluja neighborhood northeast of Gaza City, the organization told X.

As the death toll in Palestine mounts, one can glimpse the financial devastation that is occurring.

The poverty rate in Gaza is expected to soar to more than 90%, according to the director of statistics at the Central Bureau of Statistics, Muhammad Qalalwa.

Israel’s devastating war on Gaza since October 7 has resulted in losses of USD 700 million, in just the first month, according to Qalalwa on Sunday.

