We will save you the trouble: in Germany it is not as easy as in the Netherlands to check a license plate. The exact specifications of the BMW M5 Touring cannot be determined from the German license plate on this car. But luckily Christmas is just a few days away, so we can unpack this BMW M5 Touring, right?

No Unfortunately. BMW doesn't quite understand how Christmas works. The brand says about these photos: 'here is our gift for you, unwrap next year'. So BMW gives us a Christmas present that we are not allowed to unwrap on Christmas morning. Silly, say. And we strongly suspect that it is not allowed before Epiphany, when the Christmas tree has to go out again.

What do we know about the BMW M5 Touring?

The good news is that BMW will unveil the M5 Touring next year, but this was actually already more or less known. The specifications of the peppery station wagon have not yet been made public, but we at least know that it will be a plug-in hybrid. A V8 with two turbos and around 750 hp with 1,000 Nm of torque is not a bad bet.