Suara.com – A man named Fadil Arifin (24) was determined to end his life by hanging himself from a tree at the Tegal Alur Public Cemetery or TPU, Kalideres, West Jakarta, Sunday (10/12/2023).

The incident went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the accounts that uploaded it was @jakartabarat24jam.

In the video uploaded by the account, residents gathered to watch the incident.

It is known that Fadil is an brain trader who contracts not far from the location. Fadil rented a house at RT 3/9 Tegal Alur.

“The victims were local residents,” said Kalideres Police Chief Commissioner Abdul Jana when contacted Suara.comSunday (10/12/2023).

In his daily life, based on information from residents, Fadil is a quiet figure.

Currently, Fadil has been evacuated by the police. Jana herself admitted that she is still investigating the motive for the victim’s suicide.

“We are still investigating the motive,” concluded Jana.