Apparently, within the files of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for Wii An unfinished model of Birdo was found. When loaded, it appears distorted, since its structure does not allow the proper movement of the snout along the body.

Its appearance is nightmarish. In game development, there are sometimes leftovers left over from unused elements. This discovery shows the creative process and how technical errors can affect characters. It’s like seeing “behind the scenes” of a game.. Interesting for fans, as it shows the complexity of character design in development. However, many will surely not be able to sleep tonight.

An unfinished Birdo model is found in the files of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for the Wii. When it is loaded in-game, it appears distorted due to Birdo’s skeleton being misconfigured to pull the snout backwards through the body. pic.twitter.com/v0Ipd5Gipl — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 11, 2023

