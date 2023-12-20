Suara.com – Radja Nainggolan finally debuted with Bhayangkara FC in BRI Liga 1 week 23. That moment occurred when The Guardian played against Persita Tangerang.

As is known, Radja Nainggolan suffered an injury. Luckily he recovered quickly and was finally given the opportunity to play by Mario Gomez.

Initially the 35 year old midfielder sat on the bench. In the end, when the match entered the 56th minute, the former AS Roma came on to replace Muhammad Ragil.

At that time, Bhayangkara FC was winning 1-0. Nainggolan's entry gave color to The Guardian's midfield.

Even though he didn't score a goal, this former Belgian national team player helped his club win 3-0 over Persita Tangerang.

After the match, Radja Nainggolan uploaded his debut moment with Bhayangkara FC on his personal Instagram. Inevitably, the upload was then responded to by his former colleague in the Belgian national team, Dries Marten.

No words or sentences were uttered. He only gave two emoticons as a sign of support.

Dries Marten responds to Radja Nainggolan's upload. (Instagram/@radja_nainggolan_l4)

Meanwhile, Bhayankara FC has still not moved from the bottom of the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings. The Guardian has now collected 15 points from 23 matches.